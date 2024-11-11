Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote address at Mintek 90 Conference, 11 Nov

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe will, on 11 November 2024 deliver a keynote address at the Mintek 90 Conference to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 11th and 12th November 2024.

The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders in the mining and minerals sectors to foster partnerships that drive technological advancement and innovation, and it will bring together over 100 organisations from the public, private, and academic sectors. Delegates will include international representatives from countries as far as the United States, China, and Zambia.

Discussions will encompass a range of critical topics, including mining and metallurgy, critical minerals, energy, emerging technologies, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. The conference will also feature research papers received from across the globe, highlighting the latest advancements and innovations in the sector.

Members of the media are invited to cover the conference scheduled as follows: Date: 11 November 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

To RSVP, contact Mr Solomon Phetla on 0836504395 / solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:

E-mail: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Makhosonke Buthelezi

Cell: 082 359 5584