PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 9, 2024 'Pondong natutulog pa rin kaysa mapakinabangan ng mahihirap' -- Bong Go demands accountability as last tranche of dormant PhilHealth funds remain in limbo During the Senate plenary session on Thursday, November 7, deliberating the 2025 budget for the Department of Finance (DOF), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his call for transparency and accountability in PhilHealth's fund management, expressing serious concern over unutilized resources meant for urgent healthcare needs. Go questioned the whereabouts of the PHP 60 billion that had already been transferred to the National Treasury from PhilHealth's reserves. Go began his interpellation by addressing the DOF's directive to PhilHealth to remit remaining unused funds to the National Treasury. This instruction, however, was halted by a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court on the matter. "Naintindihan naman natin na kailangan talaga ng pondo ng Department of Finance," he said. Go further elaborated on his understanding of the financial management responsibilities that DOF carries, especially during times of crisis. "Kailangan nilang magwalis ng pondo. Gaya nung panahon ng pandemic, kailangan talagang magwalis ng mga pondo para magamit sa pandemic." However, Go pressed on with his critical questions about the transferred funds, asking if the PHP 60 billion sent to the National Treasury could still be returned to PhilHealth. "Ano ba ang plano ng DOF dito? Nagastos na ba ito? Pwede pa bang maibalik ito?" he inquired. Go called out the moral implications of the issue, saying, "Maybe it's legally lusot, 'no? But morally, it's unacceptable po sa akin dahil marami pa pong naghihingalo na mga pasyente na hindi nga po halos makalabas sa hospital, walang pambayad sa hospital." Go, however, clarified his position of support for the DOF and Secretary of Finance Ralph Recto, yet he voiced his pressing concerns regarding PhilHealth's stagnant funds. "Madam Sponsor, full support naman po ako always sa ating Department of Finance at malaki po ang tiwala ko sa ating Secretary of Finance," Go affirmed. However, he could not ignore the issue at hand. "Ang pakiusap ko lang po, Madam Sponsor, and also sa ating Secretary of Finance, sana po itong PhilHealth talaga... kaya nga po Philhealth. Gamitin po natin sa health." Go shared the reality he has witnessed firsthand at hospitals, where patients, facing significant financial distress, cannot leave without settling their bills. "Habang naghihingalo 'yung mga pasyente, nakikita ko talaga, pumunta kayo sa mga hospital, hindi makalabas, nagmamakaawa. Bakit sila nagmamakaawa sa mga hospital billing? Tayo, nadi-diskubre natin, PHP 500 billion reserve fund, natutulog, nawawalis na lang po, habang namamatay 'yung mga pasyente." Meanwhile, Senator JV Ejercito interjected, expressing agreement with Go's concerns and placing the blame squarely on PhilHealth for its failure to use its funds effectively. He suggested that PhilHealth's inadequate management of case rates and its failure to utilize reserves have created a backlog of healthcare needs. "Hindi naman natin masisisi ang DOF in this whole controversy. I think it's really PhilHealth who is at fault kasi dapat po ginagastos nila 'yung pondong 'yan," he said. Ejercito called for urgent oversight to scrutinize PhilHealth's operations further, suggesting a thorough investigation to determine the organization's shortcomings. Go reinforced the points raised by Ejercito, recounting his experiences across four Senate Health Committee hearings. He specifically highlighted PhilHealth's outdated policies. Go also expressed frustration that despite being healthcare experts, PhilHealth officials have not been proactive in addressing or discovering these gaps themselves. "Correct. Actually, naka-apat na hearings na po ako dito sa Committee on Health sa Senado. At nangako sila, expand nila 'yung case rates nila, 9,000 case rates. Pinag-aaralan pa raw nila," Go stated. "Marami po mga polisiya sila na 2013 pa, katulad ng single period of confinement policy. Ba't tayo pa ang maka-diskubre dito? Sila nga 'yung mga doktor. Dapat sila 'yung maka-diskubre." Directing his remarks to Recto, Go implored him, as a member of the PhilHealth Board, to advocate for these funds to be released for healthcare. He acknowledged Recto's prior contributions to the Universal Health Care (UHC) law, expressing hope that the secretary would use his influence to activate PhilHealth's resources properly. "Pakitulungan na lang po, Secretary Recto, para gamitin nalang 'yung pondo ng PhilHealth para hindi nakatengga d'yan at natutulog habang 'yung mga pasyente, naghihingalo at nangangailangan po ng tulong," he urged. "'Yun lang po 'yung tanong ko kanina... 'yun bang na-transfer na mababalik pa po ba 'yun? O nagastos na po ito? Maibabalik pa ba ito?" In response to his question about the possibility of recovering these funds, Senator Grace Poe clarified that the Supreme Court's TRO did not cover any instructions to return the amount once it had been transferred. Go, pressing for more specifics, asked whether this meant the funds had already been expended. "So ibig sabihin po na part na po ito na naibalik sa National Treasury at maaaring nagastos na?" he queried. Poe then disclosed that the funds had indeed been utilized to compensate healthcare workers during the pandemic, filling a critical gap in their overdue salaries. The conversation then shifted to the remaining PHP 30 billion, which has not yet been transferred and is still held by PhilHealth. Poe confirmed that the PHP 30 billion remains untouched and inactive. "Yes, patuloy pa ring nakatengga sa kanila," she said. Recto was also overheard commenting, "Matutulog pa rin." In response, Go repeated his call to action, urging that PhilHealth's funds be activated and used to support Filipino patients who are in urgent need of medical assistance. Directing his appeal again to Recto, Go implored, "Kaya nga, sana po, Secretary Recto, tulungan n'yo po ang PhilHealth. Bilang miyembro po kayo ng PhilHealth Board, along with the Department of Health Secretary, pakitulungan na lang po sila. And I'm sure, being... one of the authors and sponsor ng Universal Health Care... We are very, very, very far yet sa full implementation ng Universal Health Care." He stressed the need for these resources to support the country's journey toward fully implementing universal healthcare, pointing out the dissonance between idle funds and the urgent needs of the Filipino public. "Habang nakatengga at natutulog 'yung pondo ng PhilHealth d'yan, kawawa 'yung Pilipino," Go stated. Go reiterated his hope that PhilHealth would manage its funds proactively to make universal healthcare a reality for all Filipinos. "This would enable us to progressively realize Universal Health Care in the country and to ensure that all Filipinos are guaranteed equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare," Go concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.