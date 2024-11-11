PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 9, 2024 Bong Go extends immediate aid to fire victims in Iloilo City On Thursday, November 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team assisted the fire victims in Iloilo City. The aid distribution was part of Go's ongoing efforts to help disaster-stricken communities recover immediately. In a message, Go highlighted his filed Senate Bill No. 192, to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program if enacted into law. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program that will give disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government. Go, the primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, also underscored the importance of enhancing the Bureau of Fire Protection's capabilities to safeguard communities. The law mandates a ten-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced fire fighting equipment, and developing specialized training programs. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also extended assistance to those needing medical-related support. He encouraged the public to visit any Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those in Iloilo located at Western Visayas Medical Center and West Visayas State University Medical Center, both in Iloilo City; Don Jose D. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo; and Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital in Sta. Barbara. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, with the Department of Health reporting that over 15 million Filipinos have benefitted from these centers. During his team's visit, 54 fire victims received various forms of assistance from Senator Go, including grocery packs, snacks, water gallons, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select individuals also received shoes and a mobile phone as part of the relief efforts. Go also acknowledged Congresswoman Julienne Baronda, Mayor Jerry Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, and city councilors, among others. Go's continued efforts to support disaster victims and his advocacy for government housing and health programs demonstrate his commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable situations. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.

