November 10, 2024 Bong Go advocates for DDR, sends aid to typhoon-affected areas in Camarines Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has reiterated the urgency of passing his proposed Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) to enhance the country's capacity for handling natural calamities. On Wednesday, November 6, Go's team delivered 600 grocery packs in Camarines Norte, led by Governor Ricarte "Dong" Padilla, bringing aid to those still recovering from recent typhoons Kristine and Leon. Senator Go then emphasized that the DDR will enable the government to adopt a proactive and organized approach to disasters. "Napakahalaga po na bago pa dumating ang bagyo, nakahanda na ang LGUs at may sapat na resources para makaresponde agad sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan," he stressed. He also pointed out that the Philippines, due to its geographical location, remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, making a dedicated disaster resilience department critical. The DDR proposal aims to streamline disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response, and recovery efforts, leading to faster recovery times and minimized casualties. "Mas mabilis ang pagbabalik sa normal na pamumuhay kung may sapat at maagap na paghahanda at pagtugon sa bawat kalamidad," he added. "Kung saka-sakaling maisabatas, magkakaroon po ng departamentong nakatutok na may cabinet-secretary level na timon. Hindi lang coordinating council o task force," he explained. Go is also the principal author and one of the co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which seeks to establish Mandatory Evacuation Centers in localities across the Philippines if enacted into law. This bill was recently approved on the third and final reading in the Senate. Moreover, Go filed SBN 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program that offers disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through government-provided rental subsidies if enacted. Concluding his message, Senator Go acknowledged the dedication of local officials in Camarines Norte who continue to serve their communities during difficult times. "Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko sa inyong patuloy na pagseserbisyo at malasakit sa ating mga kababayan," he stated. "Serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he concluded, highlighting his enduring commitment to public service and uplifting communities nationwide.

