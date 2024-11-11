Marcos: Three things we need to do to get ready for the Trump Administration

PHILIPPINES, November 11 - Press Release

November 11, 2024 Three things we need to do to get ready for the Trump Administration With Donald Trump's return to the White House imminent, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Imee R. Marcos calls on the Philippine government to brace for substantial shifts in U.S. policies, particularly those that could impact immigration, defense, and geopolitical interests. "Let's not wait for the hammer to fall--prepare now," Marcos says, emphasizing the importance of taking early steps to protect the welfare of Filipinos and the country's stability. 1. Protect Undocumented Filipinos Over 200,000 undocumented Filipinos are now under threat of mass deportations, a fervent campaign promise. "We need a plan for these families who may be forced to come home," Marcos warns. The senator highlighted the urgency of preparing expanded reintegration programs, including skills training, livelihood support, and direct assistance for deportees, from DSWD, DOLE, and DFA. The Senator pointed out that based on the 2025 National Expenditure Program, the DSWD has only sufficient funding for 4,152 distressed and undocumented overseas Filipinos next year, while last year, the DFA was able to assist only 72, 206 overseas Filipinos using the Assistance to Nationals Fund and the Legal Assistance Fund. "What will happen if the number of distressed overseas Filipinos suddenly triples? Are the government agencies prepared to rapidly and adequately respond to their needs?", remarked Marcos, noting that this scenario was likely not taken into account in the preparation of the 2025 National Expenditure Program. 2. Prioritize our Self Defense Capability Marcos underscores that the Philippines can't afford to rely solely on foreign allies or powers for defense. The government should take steps to fast-track the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) initiative, a program aimed at manufacturing defense equipment locally and lessening dependence on foreign suppliers. "In the end, no matter how many and how strong our allies are, we can only depend on ourselves, the Filipinos, to defend the Philippines," Marcos insists, calling for immediate allocations for SRDP and urging that defense equipment acquisitions include technology transfers and local manufacturing or assembly. 3. Lead a New ASEAN Consensus on U.S.-China Relations The senator emphasized the Philippines' need to take a leadership role in ASEAN and foster strengthened partnerships within the region to manage potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy. "Now is the time to step up in ASEAN, to strengthen our relations with our neighbors and engage regional powers, so that our interests are safeguarded," she said. Senator Marcos pointed to Europe's urgent reassessment of its stance on Ukraine, tariffs, and other policies likely to be influenced by changes in the U.S. administration, suggesting that ASEAN should follow suit. She also stressed the importance of renewing dialogue and consultation with all Asia-Pacific neighbors, including China. Given the Philippines' close ties with the U.S., she argued, it is uniquely positioned to lead these discussions and to facilitate the formation of a new ASEAN consensus on US-China relations. For concerns where there is no unified ASEAN stance, such as the issues in the West Philippine Sea, the senator suggested that the Philippines should consider initiating bilateral discussions with each claimant. 'There is no other way to maintain peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea but to talk to each claimant,' Marcos asserted. "The Philippines must act now to secure our people, strengthen our defenses, and ensure we're prepared for any shifts in global dynamics," Marcos concludes. "The world is changing fast, and we can't afford to be caught unprepared."

