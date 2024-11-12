Key Learning And Education Toys Market Trend 2024-2033: Rise of Smart Technology Toys

Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The learning and education toys market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $54.33 billion in 2023 to $58.19 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of educational philosophy, emphasis on STEM education, innovations in construction toys, growth of educational TV and media, and demand for language and literacy toys.

Global Learning And Education Toys Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market size is expected to grow to $75.91 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The growth can be attributed to educational subscription services, multifunctional toys, parental involvement, global expansion, and innovations in AR and VR toys. Trends include a global shift in education approaches, a focus on STEM education, interactive and tech-integrated toys, and sustainable options.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Learning And Education Toys Market?

The demand for strategy-based and educational toys among children is driving the market. These toys stimulate learning and help children develop specific skills. A survey by The NPD Group reported a 19% increase in U.S. toy industry sales from January to June 2021, with educational and outdoor toys seeing significant gains. This rising interest in educational toys is boosting market growth.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Learning And Education Toys Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are The LEGO Group, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Hasbro Inc., VTech Holdings Limited, Atlas Games, Scholastic Corporation, TOMY Company Ltd., Fisher-Price Inc., Crayola LLC, Goliath Games, Melissa & Doug LLC, LeapFrog Enterprises Inc., Clementoni S.p.A., PlayMonster LLC, MindWare Holdings Inc., Ravensburger AG, Hape International Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Educational Insights, Fat Brain Holdings LLC, ThinkFun Inc., Geomagworld SA, Learning Without Tears, Alex Brands, Creativity for Kids, The Learning Journey International LLC, K'NEX Brands L.P., Galt Toys, Roylco Inc., Learning Wrap-Ups Inc., Be Amazing! Toys, OWI Inc., 4M Industrial Development Limited National, Geographic Partners LLC, Uncle Milton Industries Inc., Scientific Explorer

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Learning And Education Toys Market Size?

In the market, smart technology toys are gaining traction. These toys often incorporate artificial intelligence, enabling them to adapt and provide interactive learning experiences. For instance, in May 2021, Makeblock launched Codeybot, an educational robot for teaching programming, while Mattel introduced the Hot Wheels AI Street Shaker, enhancing gameplay with smart technology.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Learning And Education Toys Market?

The learning and education toys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Building Sets, Games And Puzzles, Sports And Outdoor Toys

2) By Age Group: Upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, Above 10 years

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Learning And Education Toys Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Learning And Education Toys Market

Learning and educational toys are designed to enhance learning and cognitive development in children. They promote skills such as logic, reasoning, and spatial awareness while encouraging social interaction.

The Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Learning And Education Toys Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into learning and education toys market size, learning and education toys market drivers and trends, learning and education toys market major players, learning and education toys competitors' revenues, learning and education toys market positioning, and learning and education toys market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

