Alfa Chemistry Announces Offering of Animal, Plant, Microbial Hydrocolloids and Chemically Modified Hydrocolloids

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fully aware of the crucial role of hydrocolloids in cosmetics, home care, food, beverage and many other special industries, Alfa Chemistry is determined to make this type of chemical more easily accessible for researchers worldwide. To this end, the company has recently announced its offering of a complete product portfolio for hydrocolloids, including animal and plant colloids, microbial colloids, and a wide range of cellulose chemically modified colloids.Animal Hydrocolloids Animal-derived hydrocolloids are known for their strong protective colloid properties, good biocompatibility, stable batch, good mechanical strength, and that’s why they are extensively used as substrates or additives in many fields, including food, photography, cosmetics, artificial skin, wound dressings, ophthalmology, wastewater treatment, papermaking, batteries, drug delivery systems, microcapsules/microspheres, etc. Some of the animal hydrocolloids provided by Alfa Chemistry are listed here: chitin as bioreagent, gelatin from fish skin, low endotoxin gelatin from porcine skin, green fluorescently labeled methacrylated gelatin, chitosan with low molecular weight, and more.Plant HydrocolloidsA wide variety of high-quality plant hydrocolloid solutions are available at Alfa Chemistry for use in industries like food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Its offerings include: κ-carrageenan, konjac powder, gum arabic derived from black locust, pectin, food grade agar, potato starch, ammonium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, etc.Microbial HydrocolloidsFor researchers who are involved with scientific research related to food, medicine, pharmaceutical, cosmetic or petroleum industry, Alfa Chemistry’s microbial hydrocolloids are the right choice. By integrating resources in microbial fermentation, comprehensive processing and utilization, Alfa Chemistry provides microbial hydrocolloids like xanthan gum, dextran, gellan gum, curdlan, bacterial alginate, amylopectin, bacterial cellulose. All are produced via using microbial fermentation products as raw materials. Products of various origins and specifications are available.In addition to a large number of naturally derived plant hydrocolloids as mentioned above, Alfa Chemistry can also produce physically and chemically modified derivatives. “In an era where innovation is at the heart of R&D, the demand for high-quality, innovative hydrocolloids are increasing. Hence, Alfa Chemistry’s technical team use a number of chemical modification techniques such as sulfation, phosphorylation, methylation, carboxymethylation, acetylation, hydroxypropylation, selenization, and etherification, to improve the biological properties of these colloids,” said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry. “Our chemically modified hydrocolloids are advantageous for their excellent gel properties, better mechanical properties, high transparency and are easy to form and process.”If you would like to gain access to the comprehensive Alfa Chemistry product list , please visit the websiteAbout Alfa ChemistryAs a reliable partner for universities, research institutes as well as manufacturing companies, Alfa Chemistry keeps close eye on the current novel materials that have huge potential. By prioritizing quality and innovation, Alfa Chemistry guarantees that their products align with the leading industry standards.

