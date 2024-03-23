Monsha’at：Biban 2024 第 3 天簽署 23 份總值超過 5.8 億沙特里亞爾的協議

利雅德，沙特阿拉伯, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 由 Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at）主辦的 Biban24 的第 3 天，以「Global Destination for Opportunities」為主題，簽署超過 23 份協議，並啟動多項總值超過 5.8 億沙特里亞爾的項目。 Biban 2024 在 Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center 會展中心舉行，旨在推動沙特創業生態系統的增長與發展，促進本地和國際企業家之間的合作。

Tourism Development Fund (TDF）強調其推動沙特旅遊業創業的承諾，在 Biban24 上宣布與多間金融機構簽署多項重要協議。這些機構包括 Arab National Bank、Raedah Finance、Tawkeel Finance、Murabaha Marena、Al Jabr Finance、Taseer Arabia 和 Manafea Finance。

這些協議與 Vision 2030 保持一致，旨在加強旅遊業的中小企，並支援有助本地旅遊發展的項目。

Monsha'at 重申致力推動沙特阿拉伯中小企的未來，還與 Microsoft Saudi Arabia 簽署一項策略協議，旨在透過 Founder Hub 平台為企業家提供更多技術和科技指導及雲端服務，協助他們實現潛力。

在活動上，Microsoft Saudi Arabia 還宣布了一項創業大賽，旨在支援創業界並促進中小企的增長。

Biban 2024 的第 3 天，Monsha’at 還與 Oracle 合作，提升沙特及其他地區的孵化器和加速器項目。 這項合作將利用 Monsha’at 和 Oracle 的資源，提供雲端服務、數據分析工具和人工智能解決方案，以支援初創企業和中小企。

這還包括公布 Monsha’at 與 Zoom 的合作，為全面的虛擬會議解決方案提供折扣及優惠。 Google 還正式宣布與 Monsha’at 簽署策略協議，啟動數碼市場營銷提升計劃 (Digital Marketing Enablement Initiative)。

Entrepreneurship World Cup 的總決賽階段正進行得如火如荼，超過 100 名入圍者參加這個年度初創企業推銷大賽總決賽。

