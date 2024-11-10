NextEra Energy Investments and SOSA announce the 2025 Seed Competition, offering up to $1 million in funding

NextEra Energy & SOSA launch 2025 Seed Competition, offering early-stage startups up to $1M in funding for innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextEra Energy Investments (NEI) and SOSA are excited to announce their partnership for the 2025 edition of the NextEra Energy Investments Seed Competition. Pre-Series A startups have the opportunity to receive up to $1 million in capital investment from NEI. The competition invites applications from early-stage companies focused on developing innovative solutions in cybersecurity, data & AI, decarbonization, and energy transition.





Last year’s competition resulted in $3.5 million awarded across five companies, and the upcoming edition aims to build on this success by driving technologies that address key industry challenges. Startups participating in the 2025 competition will have the chance to connect with NEI’s affiliates and resources, offering valuable insights and potential pathways to market expansion.

NEI has joined forces with SOSA to leverage its global reach in the startup ecosystem and identify the most promising startups that align with their strategic investment goals.

About NextEra Energy Investments

NextEra Energy Investments is the strategic investment arm of NextEra Energy , a leader in clean energy. NEI seeks to drive innovation and growth through strategic investments in early-stage companies that align with NextEra Energy’s goal to achieve zero-carbon-emissions by 2045. More than just financial backers, NEI fosters partnerships to help portfolio companies succeed by leveraging its decades of operational expertise and leadership in renewables and energy storage.

ABOUT SOSA

SOSA, a global leader in open innovation consulting, has a strong track record of working with major corporations and governments by fostering strategic partnerships with tech providers that deliver measurable business impact. With a track record of engagement with more than 13,000 tech companies worldwide, SOSA provides tailored innovation consulting, rapid access to market-ready technologies, and strategic investment opportunities. Operating from key hubs in New York, Frankfurt, Singapore, and São Paulo, SOSA connects clients in sectors like energy, manufacturing, and insurance with breakthrough technologies that align with industry needs and investment goals—helping to accelerate innovation and drive real results.

To learn more about the opportunity, visit: NextEra Energy Investments Seed Competition 2025

Contact:

Noemie Ifrah

Marketing and Communications Manager at SOSA

noemie.i@sosa.co

Visit us on LinkedIn



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97c4af0-5d19-4a43-b872-1b9d0e010372

SOSA SOSA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.