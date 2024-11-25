Call for Entries: "Rise from the Dread" New Collection Seeks Metaphysical Stories of Near Death and Positive Paranormal.

Going Back to Zen by Janine Vance Full cover The Power of Isolation by Janine Vance Janine Vance, senior editor of "Rise from the Dread" and professional book reviewer

This collection will explore themes of grief, resilience, and transformation, offering inspiration to readers seeking relief from loss and emotional recovery.

We all face unexpected events in our lives. Sharing your paranormal story offers a lifeline to those coping with unexplained surprises. Gathering like-minded souls leads to meaningful recovery.” — Janine Vance, author of Going Back to Zen and The Power of Isolation

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Janine Vance, known for her profound works "Going Back to Zen" and "The Power of Isolation," is now accepting submissions for a new collection of stories titled "Rise from the Dread." This collection will explore themes of grief, resilience, and transformation, offering hope and inspiration to readers seeking relief from the weight of loss and the journey of emotional recovery after near death, unexplained, and paranormal experiences.

The collection aims to bring together powerful, real-life accounts that showcase the many ways individuals overcome the pain of grief—whether through near-death experiences, encounters with the positive paranormal, or inspirational moments that rekindle inner strength. These stories will serve as a beacon of hope for anyone navigating loss, demonstrating that, even in our darkest hours, it’s possible to rise again with newfound purpose and insight.

What We’re Looking For:

Inspirational Stories: Personal accounts of overcoming grief and finding peace

Near-Death Experiences: Stories that offer a glimpse of hope, transformation, or peace in the face of mortality

Positive Paranormal Encounters: Experiences that offer comfort, reassurance, or guidance from beyond

Moments of Epiphany: Reflections on pivotal moments that led to healing and growth

Submission Guidelines:

Deadline: March 1, 2025

Word Count: 1,000–3,000 words per story

Format: Word document, double-spaced, 12-point font

Subject Line: Rise from the Dread Submission – [Your Story Title]

“We all face moments of sorrow and grief in our lives,” says Janine Vance. “Through Rise from the Dread, I hope to create a safe space for readers to find encouragement and connection, to see that they are not alone in their journey. By sharing these stories, we can offer a lifeline to those struggling with unexplained occurrences, reminding them that there is always recovery and strength to be found.”

About the Editor:

Janine Vance is an acclaimed author and book reviewer whose works "Going Back to Zen" and "The Power of Isolation" have touched readers worldwide. With a compassionate and insightful voice, Vance delves into personal transformation, solitude, and self-discovery topics. She is passionate about helping others find peace through self-reflection, resilience, and the healing power of storytelling.

Selected stories for "Rise from the Dread" will be compiled into a published collection of stories available in print and digital formats. The goal is to offer a guiding light for those on the journey of healing from grief.

For More Information and to Submit Your Story:

Visit the website of Janine Vance or email her via the email listed below.

"Let’s help others rise from the dread and find hope in shared experiences together!"

