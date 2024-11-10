Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to National Governors Association Seminar

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION SEMINAR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 9, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will leave the state on Sunday, November 10, to travel to the National Governors Association’s (NGA) meeting for new governors in Colorado.

The NGA has invited Governor Green to serve as a “faculty” Governor to meet with newly elected governors from across the country, as well as to share insights on emergency preparedness. These discussions will offer guidance to new Governors on disaster response, emergency preparedness and disaster recovery.

Governor Green will return to Honolulu on Monday, November 18. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of November 10 through the afternoon of November 18.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]