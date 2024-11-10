Sister Wings Support 908th Combat Readiness Exercise

The 908th Flying Training Wing held a four-day wing-wide combat readiness exercise from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The exercise was designed, by planners, to prepare Citizen Airmen for potential future deployments, giving them an opportunity to display their skills and leadership capabilities. They wanted to create an environment that would resemble potential real-world scenarios as closely as possible. For a majority of U.S. Air Force members, that means having to interact in some way with aircraft.

The 908th FTW is currently in transition to become the formal training unit for the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, slated to replace the aging UN-1H Huey helicopter.

To receive the training needed for air cargo transportation specialists and aeromedical evacuation specialists in the unit, the wing decided to ask for some additional and different aircraft than what was local.

That’s when sister units from Air Force Reserve Command’s 4th Air Force stepped up to help the 908th FTW.

A C-5 Super Galaxy from the 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, and a KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing based at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, answered the 908th’s call for support.

“We are extremely grateful to have sister wings in the command answer the call, come to Maxwell AFB, and support invaluable training with aircraft we do not usually see,” said 908th FTW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture. “It shows that the Air Force Reserve is focused on readiness, both for units like the 908th looking for aircraft support, and the units providing the support as they get training while here.”

Units like the 349th AMW, which prides itself on readiness and forming relationships with other units.

“As a 4th Air Force classic association at Travis Air Force Base, California, the 349th Air Mobility Wing works in close coordination with our Reservist warfighters across the Air Force Reserve Command to be ‘Ready Now!’,” explained 349th Operations Group Commander, Col. Joseph Romeo. “However, it is not just limited there. The 349th AMW along with the 60th Air Mobility Wing, our total force integration partners, we are tasked to provide rapid global mobility anywhere around the world. We support not only reservists, but active duty, guard, joint, and our U.S. allies. Ultimately, the 349th AMW and Team Travis will be there to accomplish the mission, no matter the task.”

The specific task they were called upon to accomplish during the 908th’s exercise was providing a C-5 that was used by the 908th’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron to practice on-loading and off-loading equipment and cargo during the exercise.

“Readiness, training, and execution are our priorities,” said Romeo. “The more sets and repetitions our aircrew and supporting agencies can accomplish, the more it increases our warfighting capability and capacity. The faster we can load, refuel, and turn jets, the faster we can get mission critical Airmen and equipment into the battlespace. It takes a team on the ground and in the air.”

The C-5 from the 349th AMW wasn’t the only aircraft that came to Maxwell Air Force Base to support the 908th, a KC-46 from the 931st ARW was on station for the exercise as well.

The KC-46 was used by the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for in-flight patient care, and then used by the 908th AES for transferring patients from the aircraft to the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron for care, and back again.

“We were thrilled to help a sister wing during their wing-wide combat readiness exercise by providing an aircraft for their AES members’ training,” said 931st ARW Commander, Col. Cynthia Welch. “Our aircrew also received additional exposure to the aeromedical evacuation mission set.”

Even though the three units have different missions and are in three very different locations, Romeo believes the relationships formed through training opportunities like the 908th’s combat readiness exercise benefit everyone involved.

“When it comes down to it, Citizen Airmen are going to be called and relied on to meet mission need,” said Romeo. “Everyone and every skillset are vital for mission accomplishment. If there is a job to do, we are going to get it done.”

Lacouture echoed Romeo’s sentiment and added how grateful the wing is for the support from sister units.

“This is the first large exercise the 908th planned in years,” said Lacouture. “The event was effective because of the hard work done by 908th Airmen and the exceptional support from the 349th AMW and 931st ARW. I cannot thank their crews and commanders enough.”