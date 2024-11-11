Pain Relief International Launches Initiative to Tackle UK’s £100 Billion Chronic Pain Crisis

Pain Relief International Rhett F Spencer Executive Director Pain Relief International

Pain Relief International seeks to raise £100 million to provide NeuroCuple® devices to those suffering from chronic pain across the UK.

Chronic pain isn’t just a personal issue; it’s a national economic crisis that impacts every aspect of society.” — Rhett F Spencer

HEBER CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- REMOVE THE PAIN - UNLEASH THE POSSIBILITIES!Pain Relief International, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit and global leader in sustainable, drug-free pain relief solutions, is excited to introduce a transformative initiative targeting the UK’s chronic pain epidemic. With over 28 million UK residents affected by chronic pain and an annual economic impact of approximately £100 billion, the need for accessible, lasting pain relief solutions has never been greater. Pain Relief International’s NeuroCupledevice offers a sustainable, drug-free solution that can provide relief to over 95% of chronic pain sufferers within hours of use.The NeuroCupledevice is designed to relieve various types of chronic pain, from back pain to joint and muscle aches, through a non-invasive, drug-free approach. Lightweight, durable, and easy to use, the NeuroCuplerequires no recharging or consumables and is reusable, making it ideal for long-term, consistent use. With proper care, each device can last for decades, providing continuous relief and reducing the financial and healthcare strain associated with chronic pain.To support this life-changing initiative, Pain Relief International seeks to raise £100 million to provide NeuroCupledevices to those suffering from chronic pain across the UK. This one-time investment would enable millions of individuals to access a reliable, reusable pain relief device at a fraction of the ongoing costs typically associated with managing chronic pain. With annual pain-related expenditures reaching billions in treatment, medication, and lost productivity, widespread adoption of the NeuroCupledevice could significantly reduce these economic burdens.“Chronic pain isn’t just a personal issue; it’s a national economic crisis that impacts every aspect of society,” said Rhett Spencer, Executive Director of Pain Relief International. “By offering a proven, reusable solution that individuals can use and share within their families, we’re providing a long-term answer to a problem that costs the UK billions annually. For a single investment, we can reach millions of people with a device that is immediate in its effects and long-lasting in its benefits.”The NeuroCupledevice has been scientifically validated, with a completed study from the University of Pittsburgh and ongoing clinical research. This evidence confirms its effectiveness as a trusted pain management tool for conditions affecting millions in the UK. By replacing temporary, high-cost pain solutions with a sustainable, single-use option, the NeuroCupledevice can make a transformative difference in the UK’s approach to pain management.Pain Relief International invites healthcare providers, Uk pain organizations, government agencies, philanthropists, and the broader UK community to join in supporting this initiative. By partnering with Pain Relief International, stakeholders can make a significant impact on public health and economic resilience, providing lasting pain relief to millions of UK residents.For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit PainReliefInternational.org.About Pain Relief International:Pain Relief International, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is committed to delivering drug-free, sustainable pain relief solutions to underserved communities and chronic pain sufferers worldwide. Through innovative technology and partnerships, we empower individuals to manage pain independently, improving quality of life and reducing the societal burden of chronic pain.

