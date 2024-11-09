Submit Release
To His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

AZERBAIJAN, November 9 - Your Majesty,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Cambodia - the Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia will continue to evolve in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cambodia.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 November 2024

