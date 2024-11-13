Vance Twins of "Twins Found in a Box: Adapting to Adoption" Announce New Initiative for Caregivers and Trauma Survivors

The Vance Twins discussing the results of the first Adoption Trafficking Awareness Symposium June of 2022. Adopted people and parents of loss spoke about the unknown and hidden side of adoption. Twins Found in a Box: Adapting to Adoption by Janine Vance. Now available in large font for sight impaired. For special requests, contact@janinevance.com Janine Vance, author of The Search for Mother Missing: A Peek Inside International Adoption

Coming soon: "Your Life Matters" virtual meetups intended to uplift caregivers so they can uplift the people they care for because "everyone cares for someone."

As a caregiver since 1984, I know that everyone cares for someone. I also know that caregivers tend to give 100% of themselves to the people they care for. Because of this, self-care is vital for all.” — Janine Vance, author of The Power of Isolation

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Janine Vance and her twin sister are excited to announce a new initiative to provide self-care and grief relief for caregivers and trauma survivors.

International award-winning author Janine Vance and her twin sister, known as the "Vance Twins," are excited to announce a new initiative aimed at providing self-care, support, and empowerment for caregivers and trauma survivors. Building on the success of their memoir, "Twins Found in a Box: Adapting to Adoption," the sisters will host a series of monthly meet-ups focused on self-care secrets, empowerment, upliftment, and grief relief, starting in 2025.

About the Book:

Twins Found in a Box: Adapting to Adoption is a deeply personal memoir that intertwines the extraordinary journey of Janine Vance and her twin sister, from being found on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, to navigating the complexities of adoption in the United States. The narrative is anchored by the transformative experience of their adoptive father's 100-foot fall while hang gliding, which led to a traumatic brain injury and a profound spiritual awakening. This incident prompted him to leave organized religion and explore a more expansive spiritual path.

Set against the backdrop of a 4000-square-foot house filled with boxes due to their mother's hoarding and shopaholic tendencies, the story delves into themes of identity, belonging, and resilience. The memoir also reveals a shocking discovery made at the age of 25—that Janine and her sister were not U.S. citizens but were considered aliens, a revelation that came to light after their mother's death in 1997.

About the Vance Twins: Through their work, the twins have discovered that everyone cares for someone, and caregivers tend to give 100% of themselves to the people they care for. They should know. Jeanette has worked in the healthcare field among a team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists since their mother's death and currently works at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington. According to a national survey by Newsweek Magazine, the rehabilitation hospital was named #1 "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers in 2023 and 2024."

Jeanette, a Certified and Licensed Occupational Therapy Assistant and Life Coach, was trained in Integrated Psychology and Applied Neuroscience. She became a Reiki Master under the direct lineage of Master Mikao Usui, the founder of Reiki and enjoys helping people learn about Reiki and develop personalized medical meditations catered to their health goals. Jeanette also serves as the President of Adoption Truth & Transparency Worldwide Information Network (AT TWIN) in 2011 and has since worked closely with Against Child Trafficking and other adoptee-led organizations.

Janine served as the primary caregiver for her adoptive father, who survived a 100-foot hang gliding fall in 1984, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, until he passed away in 2021 at the age of 90. She has written numerous books, including "The Power of Isolation" and "Going Back to Zen" inspired by the daily task of coping with losses. Her memoir "Twins Found in a Box" is now available in large print for sight-impaired readers). "The Search for Mother Missing" was issued gold recipient from the Global Book Awards last year.

New Initiative:

In response to the overwhelming need for support among caregivers and trauma survivors, the twins will offer virtual meet-ups designed to provide practical self-care tips and emotional support. These sessions will focus on:

Empowerment and Upliftment: Techniques and strategies to boost self-esteem and resilience.

Grief Relief: Tools and practices to help process and heal from grief and loss.

Self-Care Secrets: Practical advice on maintaining mental and emotional well-being.

Call for Submissions:

As part of this initiative, Janine and her sister call for submissions from trauma survivors to join the virtual meet-ups. These stories will be collected and considered for inclusion in a forthcoming book focusing on grief relief. The book aims to share diverse experiences and offer hope and solidarity to others.

Submission Guidelines:

Who Can Submit: Trauma survivors, caregivers, and those who have experienced significant life challenges.

What to Submit: Personal stories, essays, or reflections on trauma and recovery.

How to Submit: Email your submission to the Vance Twins with the subject line "Trauma Story Submission."

Deadline: March 1st, 2025.

For more information about the book, upcoming Zoom meet-ups, or submission guidelines, visit the Vance Twins' website.

Legal Disclaimer:

