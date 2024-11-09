UPDATE -- IT Nation Announces 2024 Torch Award Winners

The first-annual award program honors IT channel innovators, complementing programming at IT Nation Connect

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, announced the recipients of the first annual 2024 Torch awards program.

The IT Nation Torch Awards were established this year as part of IT Nation Connect , ConnectWise’s flagship event focused on bringing together the MSP community for education, inspiration and networking. The awards recognize and honor individuals, organizations, and media professionals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication, groundbreaking innovation, and unwavering commitment within the IT channel community.

The 2024 IT Nation Torch Award honorees are:

Partner Excellence Award: Abraham Garve r , MSP Leader and Managing Director at FOCUS Investment Banking was recognized for going consistently above and beyond and for leaving an indelible mark on the IT Nation and its broader community. Abraham has made significant contributions to the ConnectWise corporate advisory council, M&A peer group, and IT Nation Grow. He actively encourages partners to join Evolve peer groups to enhance their business value and has successfully facilitated numerous transactions for members of the IT Nation community. Abraham embraces the “Go Giver” philosophy and understands that by creating value for all, we can fulfill our mission of “Wise together, Rise together”.

Community of the Year Award: CompTIA, a nonprofit trade association that issues certifications for the information technology profession, was recognized as an exceptional community that has demonstrated outstanding collaboration, engagement, and support for its members as well as other communities through knowledge-sharing, networking, and professional growth such as their exceptional efforts in fostering a strong partnership in the field of cybersecurity and the Trustmark boot camps.

Evolve Partner of the Year Award: IT Nation recognizes exceptional members of its IT Nation Evolve Peer Groups across each region (North America, EMEA and APAC) based upon exceptional demonstrated growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence through leadership. North America, First Column Enterprises: First Column Enterprises is a DC-based full-service solutions provider offering computer network consultation and services and was selected for consistently meeting or exceeding best in class metrics on a quarter-by-quarter basis all while consistently hitting aggressive growth goals. The First Column team exhibited the "Go Giver" mentality that is core to the IT Nation Evolve experience. EMEA, Fusion Technology Solutions: Fusion Technology Services, an Essex-based IT solution provider specializing in client-focused consultancy and managed support for small to medium-sized businesses, is a true advocate for the Evolve program and exhibits a genuine commitment. Additionally, the company boasts impressive performance, further solidifying their leadership in the industry. APAC, Xyber Solutions: Xyber Solutions is an Australian information technology services, management and cybersecurity solutions provider with a strong focus on the Australian mining industry and was selected for their growth and willingness to help others both in their peer group and the community. The company demonstrated success by significantly improving financial and operational maturity which was a direct result of the company's commitment to executing well. The PitchIT 2024 Champion Award: Senteon, a pioneer of advanced cybersecurity solutions that helps MSPs improve their compliance measures, was recognized for delivering offerings that can be seamlessly built or integrated into the ConnectWise ecosystem, enhancing the efficiency, profitability, and security of the IT Nation community. The company was selected for the transformative impact that its innovation has on the channel, embracing guidance from industry experts and maximizing the resources and webinars available within the IT Nation community.

IT Nation recognizes exceptional members of its IT Nation Evolve Peer Groups across each region (North America, EMEA and APAC) based upon exceptional demonstrated growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence through leadership. Media Excellence Award: Rich Freeman , founder of Channelholic, was recognized for his commitment to delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful journalism that has contributed to a deeper understanding of the IT ecosystem. He practices fair coverage and goes a step beyond to connect to a larger storyline that is thoughtful, easy to understand, and unique.

“We created the Torch Awards to spotlight those who are transforming the IT channel community and powering its continued growth,” said Gregg Lalle, SVP & GM of IT Nation. “This year’s honorees exemplify the dedication and values that drive innovation throughout the channel. It is our honor to present these awards to these trailblazers in our industry.”

At this year’s IT Nation Connect conference, attendees also had the opportunity to vote on IT Nation Connect Exhibitor Awards in the following categories:

Best Distributor: Pax8

People’s Choice: Arctic Wolf

Best in Show: Thread

Most Impactful Breakout: Moovilla

Best Emerging Vendor: 1Password

For more information about the IT Nation Torch Awards and IT Nation Connect, visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-na .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .

