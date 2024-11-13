Read Learning Center Wins Gold for 'Best Summer Camp' and 'Best Tutoring/Educational Services' Award

Read Learning Center Sacramento

The sister company to Read Academy is celebrated for its innovative summer program and adaptive year-round services designed to support diverse learning needs.

We are thrilled to receive this recognition. This award reflects our dedication to providing top-quality educational services and helping every student reach their full potential.” — Leah Skinner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read Learning Center (RLC), a sister company of Read Academy Sacramento (RAS), has been honored with the Gold award for "Best Summer Camp" and "Best Tutoring/Educational Services" by Sacramento Bee in their annual "Sacramento Favorites Reader's Choice” awards. This recognition underscores RLC's educational excellence and commitment to innovative learning.

RLC provides evidence-based tutoring that bridges literacy skills and mathematical understanding, with summer camps praised for combining fun activities and strategies to prevent summer learning loss. Students retain essential skills while enjoying a camp-like experience.

Leah Skinner, M.Ed, Dyslexia Specialist and Administrator at Read Academy Sacramento, commented: "We are thrilled to receive this recognition. This award reflects our dedication to providing top-quality educational services and helping every student reach their full potential."

Key highlights of RLC's services include:

- Evidence-based tutoring in reading, writing, and math, including programs like Wilson Reading System, Barton Reading and Spelling, Institute for Excellence in Writing, and Making Math Real methodology.

- Specialized reading remediation for students with dyslexia or delayed reading development due to other disorders such as ADHD.

- Academic summer camps focused on skill retention through engaging activities.

- Tailored support for diverse learning needs.

Award Details

The Sacramento Bee conducted voting for "Sacramento Favorites" over a week in August, with RLC standing out among 10+ summer camps and 15 tutoring services.

Community Impact

RLC serves about 65 families in summer programs and 50 in year-round tutoring. It also partners with Read Academy Sacramento for community outreach to raise dyslexia awareness.

Future Plans

RLC is planning expansions to new locations, extending its services to more families. Winning these awards helps continue spreading awareness of its mission.

Industry Trends

Leah Skinner added: "The Science of Reading, focusing on phonemic awareness and phonics, is central to our evidence-based approach, ensuring effective support for our students."

To learn more about Read Learning Center's programs, visit www.readlearningcenter.com. Summer camp registration opens in January, while year-round tutoring is offered with ongoing registration available.

About Read Learning Center

Read Learning Center provides high-quality tutoring and educational services focused on evidence-based practices to help students succeed academically.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.