New DeepInsight ‘the next stage’ by FUJIFILM

RATINGEN, Germany, Nov. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is proud to launch the next stage of DeepInsight, an innovative ultrasound technology that supports early and accurate diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up management for imaging professionals.

Our AI-powered ultrasound imaging solution is designed for clinicians and radiology specialists who need access to detailed imaging information and the ability to deliver an enhanced scanning experience for patients.

Rich in contrast and spatial resolution, our innovative ultrasound imaging system focuses on improving diagnostic accuracy, together with scanning efficiencies that deliver value to healthcare professionals and patients.

“Pursuing the development of user-friendly solutions, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe offers the next stage in diagnostic technology with our latest update of DeepInsight.

Whatever the clinical challenge, our innovative AI-based solution, with new beamforming technology, has the flexibility to meet challenging expectations throughout the patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment support and follow-up management, for the benefit of the patient”.

– Anne-Laure Jet, European Ultrasound Product Manager

IMPROVING DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY

The newly released update for the DeepInsight ultrasound solution offers enhanced image quality by emphasising tissue structures with a rich gradation. Our sophisticated beamforming technology allows improved visibility of complex tissue structures, supporting clinicians with more in-depth information and improved clinical decision-making in the diagnosis-to-treatment process.

SUPPORTING LESS-TIME CONSUMING EXAMINATIONS

With an optimised scanning experience and greater imaging accuracy, the technology featured in this new release supports imaging specialists in delivering less time-consuming detection and examination services for patients, contributing to early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The new easy-to-use features simplify the operation of ultrasound devices, allowing a greater focus on the patient experience during procedures.

INNOVATIVE DEEP LEARNING FOR PATIENT WELLBEING

Anne-Laure Jet, European Ultrasound Product Manager, said, “Our new AI-based system* has been developed using deep learning, to exceed user requirements and contribute to healthcare development and patient wellbeing.”

With technology that improves image quality, the new version of FUJIFILM’s ultrasound DeepInsight solution provides clearer imaging results whilst ensuring user and patient wellbeing during procedures, to assist radiology departments in delivering a better patient experience.

* The technology was developed using machine learning AI technology. The performance and accuracy of the system does not automatically change after implementation.

CMUT PROBE COMPATIBILITY (Arietta® 750DeepInsight and 850DeepInsight)

The newly enhanced DeepInsight has been designed with compatibility in mind. It supports healthcare professionals in using our patented, high-powered probe, featuring innovative CMUT (Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasound Transducers) Silicon Wafer Technology. Including a wider frequency bandwidth of 22-2 MHz, it enables an ideal acoustic match to the human body, increasing the quality and accuracy of imaging results across a wide range of ultrasound procedures.

“We are excited to introduce our latest ultrasound technology, which delivers a deeper imaging clarity and precision, empowering healthcare professionals to support more accurate diagnoses and enhance patient care”.

– Maria Paola Aquilone, European Marketing Manager Ultrasound Systems

New DeepInsight ‘the next stage’ will be available, for Arietta® 750 and 850 DeepInsight, in Europe from 9th November 2024.

Come and see DeepInsight ‘the next stage’ LIVE at Booth 18-19 at EUROSON Congress 2024. From 9-11 November, Naples.

Recently celebrating 90 years as a global innovator in healthcare and imaging, Fujifilm’s innovative medical-technology solutions are designed to improve patient accessibility to healthcare services, with early diagnosis and medical treatments that deliver a continued positive impact on our society. With our knowledge, passion and inspiration, we empower Healthcare Professionals to make the biggest difference in their daily work by improving the quality of life for patients. Together, we are enriching lives and giving the world more smiles!

Visit the Fujifilm Healthcare Europe website: https://global.fujifilm.com/en/all-regions/eu

