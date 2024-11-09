PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 8, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE ISSUANCE OF EO 74, BANNING POGOs, IGL AND OTHER OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATIONS The issuance of Executive Order No. 74 should no longer come as a surprise considering the President's pronounced policy of a complete ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA). Patunay ito na pinaninindigan ng Pangulo ang naging desisyon niya ilang buwan na ang nakaraan dahil na rin sa mga naglipanang sindikatong kriminal na nagtatago sa operasyon ng POGO. I share the sentiment of the President insofar as safeguarding national security, public order, upholding the rule of law and the safety of our kababayans over economic and social benefits derived from the POGO industry. Dapat manaig ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng publiko. Nakita natin na samu't sari na ang naging masamang epekto at pagsamantala ng mga nasa likod na operasyon ng POGOs kaya't dapat lamang na i-ban na ang mga ito. Umaasa ako na hindi pababayaan ng ating mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang mga apektadong kababayan nating manggagawa lalo na't malinaw sa kautusan ng Pangulo na bibigyan sila ng kaukulang tulong para makapagsimula muli at magkaroon ng disenteng trabaho.

