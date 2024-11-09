Submit Release
Statement of Senator Win Gatchalian on issuance of EO banning POGOs

November 8, 2024

Over the past several years, the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry has turned the country into a haven for human trafficking, scamming, kidnapping, and other criminalities that have adversely affected many of our people. I would like to thank the President for taking a decisive stand for peace and order with the issuance of an executive order prohibiting all POGO-related activities in the country. This affirms the government's commitment to safeguard our citizens from exploitation and harm and protect the country from social ills.

I would also like to commend various law enforcement agencies particularly the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation for aggressively running after illegal POGOs in our country. This is a testament that agencies working together will lead to success.

