November 8, 2024 REVILLA'S PHILIPPINE MARITIME ZONES ACT NOW A LAW (November 8, 2024) - The Philippine Maritime Zones Act, or Republic Act No. 12064, has officially become law following its signing by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday morning. The newly signed law, principally authored by Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. under Senate Bill No. 852, was originally filed on July 25, 2022. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa kanyang pag-apruba ng isa na namang batas na magpapalakas ng ating soberanya! Ang batas na ito ay magbibigay-linaw pa lalo sa ating sovereign rights sa maritime zones" Revilla stated. "Ngayon ay may mas matigas nang batayan kung ano ang sakop ng ating teritoryo," he added. Revilla emphasized that this law signals a reinforced and resolute stance for the nation, affirming that Filipinos will not tolerate unwelcome intrusions and harassment within Philippine territory. He noted that the enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act is timely, highlighting that Filipinos will not allow foreign powers to undermine the nation's sovereignty or exploit its natural resources, as seen in instances in the West Philippine Sea. "Sakto ang pagpasa natin sa batas na ito upang ipagsigawan sa mga yumuyurak sa ating soberanya at nagwawasak sa ating mga likas na yaman: Hindi kami magpapakakimi at piping saksi sa inyong kalapastanganan. Hindi lalo kung nilalason niyo ang aming mga karagatan; hindi lalo kung inaapi ninyo ang aming mga mangingisda at inaagawan ng kabuhayan; at hindi lalo kung kinukutya ninyo ang aming bayan at mga umiiral na batas," Revilla declared. The senator also expressed that the law would strengthen the Philippines' claims over the West Philippine Sea and other areas with territorial disputes.

