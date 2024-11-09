MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 28, 2024, to Monday, November 4, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 28, 2024, through Monday, November 4, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 28, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Sheridan Circle & Third Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Danell Hudson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-167-295

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 24-167-730

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Heritage revolver, and a Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Veronica Carter, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Jermaine Knight, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-168-200

A Beretta APX A1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-168-271

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Chidi Aninta, of Northwest, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-168-337

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Second Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Ricardo Anton Koonce, of Mitchellville, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-168-460

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 Ely Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malik Irving, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Threats to Kidnap/Injure a Person/Damage Property, and Simple Assault. CCN: 24-168-528

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Malcolm Bristol, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-168-564

A Winchester 514 .22 caliber rifle and a Mondial 1900 .22 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1800 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-168-580

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-168-654

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Martin Luther king, Jr. Avenue & Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Anthony Newman, of Southeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 24-168-661

A 9mmcaliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-168-746

A Canik TP-9DA 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Tyshawn Kirton, of Manassas, VA, 27-year-old Darius Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., 28-year-old Antonio Cox, of Southeast, D.C., 34-year-old Thomas Childs, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Jerrad Childs, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Crack House, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-168-769

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-168-797

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 100 block of T Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-168-876

A Daisy Powerline 5501 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Daryl Maurice Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-168-877

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-168-889

Thursday, October 31, 2024

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-169-041

A .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Khan Raymann Porter, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-169-043