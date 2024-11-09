CBP Agriculture Specialist Renders Life Saving Aid

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialist at the Area Port of San Luis saved the life of a young woman apparently in the midst of an opioid overdose.

The incident occurred Tuesday, November 5, at approximately 10:00 p.m., when CBP officers encountered the unconscious woman, a United States citizen, who was transported to the San Luis I Port of Entry from Mexico for a medical emergency.

A CBP Agriculture Specialist, who is also a certified emergency medical technician (EMT), responded to the scene and observed that the unresponsive woman was exhibiting signs of a possible opioid overdose with pinpoint pupils and difficulty breathing.

The CBP Agriculture Specialist administered one dose of Narcan which had an almost instant effect as the woman regained consciousness.

CBP personnel continued to monitor the wellbeing of the woman until San Luis EMS arrived on scene and transported her to a local medical facility.

“Our ports of entry are extremely busy, and we have an all hands in approach in order to meet a variety of mission requirements,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “In this case, one of our Agriculture Specialists, who also serves as an EMT, jumped into action without hesitation to save this woman’s life.”