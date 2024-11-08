Arhaus Opens Showroom in Corte Madera, California

Premium home retailer unveils its largest retail location in the state

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new showroom in Corte Madera at Town Center Corte Madera. Located in Marin County, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high quality furniture and home décor alongside the center’s mix of upscale retail and dining options. This showroom marks the brand’s fourteenth location in California, with locations nearby including Arhaus’ Walnut Creek showroom and Burlingame Studio. At 27,800 square feet, the Corte Madera showroom will be Arhaus’ largest in the state.





The Corte Madera location offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the showroom opening at Town Center Corte Madera, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests.org.

The Arhaus Corte Madera showroom opens today, Friday, November 8, at Town Center Corte Madera located at 313 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce6d6472-546f-44c6-91b2-db99e14e851b

Arhaus Public Relations Department press@arhaus.com

Arhaus Corte Madera Showroom Arhaus Corte Madera Showroom

