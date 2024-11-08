TN AG’s Division of Consumer Affairs Issues Reminder of National VSAFE Website to Protect Veterans from Scams

NASHVILLE—As Veterans Day approaches, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office wants to ensure that Volunteer State veterans are aware of VSAFE.gov and1-833-38V-SAFE (1-833-388-7233). VSAFE is a one-stop shop that informs the military community of typical fraud schemes, offers tools to protect themselves, and provides an outlet for reporting and recovery. The website and call center combine resources from multiple federal agencies to ensure that there is no “wrong door” approach for veterans, service members, and their families to report and combat fraud.

“Tennessee’s military community deserves all the support we can give them, including when it comes to protecting their personal and financial information from bad actors,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “VSAFE gives veterans and military families the tools they need to protect themselves without the hassle of dealing with multiple federal agencies—ensuring streamlined effectiveness in resolving data breaches and reporting fraudulent activity.”

Essential resources of the VSAFE initiative include the following:

Launching a centralized website for support and reporting: VSAFE.gov is a fraud prevention, response, and reporting information hub. Information from across federal agencies can be accessed in one place, making it easy for veterans to learn more about different kinds of fraud, get assistance, and report.

Opening a centralized call line for Veteran and service member complaints: VSAFE is opening a single shared call line, 833-38V-SAFE (1-833-388-7233). Veterans, service members, their families, and survivors can call one number to receive help with fraud, scam, and predatory practice-related concerns. Depending on the caller's issue, callers will be routed to the correct federal agency to address their specific concerns.

Creating common call center training materials to ensure Veterans and service members are routed to the relevant agency no matter which federal agency they initially call: Even if individuals do not utilize the centralized call line, all VSAFE agency fraud call centers have been trained to connect callers to the best agency to handle their report and provide help. These coordinated responses are guided by joint reference materials utilized by agency representatives. This approach minimizes confusion and gets veterans routed to the best support as effectively and efficiently as possible.

