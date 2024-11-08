At Annual SOMOS Conference in San Juan, Governor Hochul Announces New Initiatives to Strengthen Ties Between New York and Puerto Rico

Disaster Preparedness Funding

New York will also invest an additional $300,000 in State funding to assist Puerto Rico with hurricane preparedness, building on an existing collaboration between the state and the Caribbean Preparedness & Response, Inc. This non-profit organization operates in both New York State and Puerto Rico and is focused on building resilient telecommunications infrastructure to ensure that first responders are able to communicate in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster.

This builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to support Puerto Rico’s emergency response efforts:

Deploying First Responders : Following extreme weather events like Hurricane Fiona, Governor Hochul has deployed more than 50 members of the New York State Police to assist Puerto Rican officials with emergency management and disaster response.

: Following extreme weather events like Hurricane Fiona, Governor Hochul has deployed more than 50 members of the New York State Police to assist Puerto Rican officials with emergency management and disaster response. Emergency Management Training: Governor Hochul directed the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to host Puerto Rican emergency management officials to collaborate on emergency response best practices.

Governor Hochul directed the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to host Puerto Rican emergency management officials to collaborate on emergency response best practices. Building Resilient Infrastructure: Personnel from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Environmental Conservation, and Department of Transportation experienced in engineering and technical assistance travel annually to Puerto Rico to provide annual maintenance on emergency generators that support the island's water and emergency response infrastructure.

Caribbean Preparedness & Response Inc. Executive Director Jose Luis Rodríguez said, “As storms and hurricanes continue to batter our beloved island, it’s more important than ever to build resilient telecommunications infrastructure. Governor Hochul’s investment will help us ensure first responders have the tools they need to respond when disaster strikes- and we are deeply grateful for her investment and partnership.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has strengthened ties between New York and Puerto Rico, and supported the Puerto Rican community that calls New York home. Last year, Governor Hochul announced the creation of the New York State-Puerto Rico Economic Opportunity Advisory Council, a group of Administration officials that works to advance our shared economic priorities. Governor Hochul also worked with Congressional and Puerto Rican leaders to open a New York Office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, which will help Puerto Ricans living in New York and surrounding states more easily obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services. Last year, Governor Hochul announced a $20 million investment for CENTRO, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at the City University of New York, which will be used to expand the library and archives at this nationally-recognized academic institution.