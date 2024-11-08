How Our Ocean Will Be Impacted by Another Trump Administration

We’ve all seen the election results by now, and I want to share with you what this means for our ocean: Threats to our ocean have increased exponentially.

We know the Trump administration plans to unwind critical environmental protections and protect polluters over the planet through harmful ocean policies like:

Expanding offshore drilling.

Attacking marine protected areas.

Challenging laws protecting marine wildlife.

Dismantling the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

We can’t let this happen. Ocean Conservancy has protected our ocean for more than 52 years, spanning 26 Congresses and 10 presidential administrations—and we aren’t going anywhere. There are so many reasons to have hope for our ocean. We have a comprehensive set of solutions at multiple levels—from community cleanups to state laws to international advocacy. Ocean Conservancy is committed to fighting for our ocean under the Trump administration by:

Defending marine protected areas and foundational laws protecting marine wildlife, as well as the Biden administration’s historic investments in climate and environmental justice. Advancing clean ocean energy and shipping: Advancing emissions-free shipping, including in states like California, as well as advocating for an increase in responsible and just offshore wind.

Advancing emissions-free shipping, including in states like California, as well as advocating for an increase in responsible and just offshore wind. Reducing single-use plastics: Building on the momentum of the last few years at the state level to continue advancing policies that reduce highly polluting single-use plastics and protect communities against the growing threat of microplastic pollution.

Building on the momentum of the last few years at the state level to continue advancing policies that reduce highly polluting single-use plastics and protect communities against the growing threat of microplastic pollution. Protecting biodiversity: Working to ensure that no more fishing gear is lost in the ocean where it continues to harm marine life and advancing protections for key ocean habitats like the Central Arctic Ocean.

There are so many reasons to have hope. We know what it takes to get the work done, and there’s no time to waste. What we do in the next few months will determine the ocean of our future. Do you want to be part of the wave of ocean lovers, keeping it healthy and thriving? Your special post-election donation today supports Ocean Conservancy’s ability to defend our ocean from attacks and keep ocean protections in place. With you by our side, I have hope for our ocean’s future. Now let’s get to work.