Contour Data Solutions Joins the MSP Association of America®, Offers Cinch Software to Enhance MSP Operations

Contour Data Solutions is redefining the way you manage IT support by introducing a revolutionary self-service portal, ContourCinch, allowing you to manage components within your Cloud environment that matter most to you while leaving the rest up to o



Cinch is designed so that you are in full control. You can deploy servers your way and on your time. You can pause them when you are not using them so your don’t have to pay for what you do not consume. You can view all of your devices in one central