U.S. Hispanic Business Council CEO, Javier Palomarez, Congratulates Susan Wiles on Her Appointment as Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly congratulates Susan (Susie) Wiles on her historic appointment as White House Chief of Staff under the incoming Trump administration. Susie has been a steadfast presence and a strategic force behind the scenes throughout her career, providing crucial support and expertise to the highest levels of government.Susie's background is distinguished by her unwavering dedication to building consensus and her skillful navigation of complex political landscapes. As a seasoned strategist, she has been instrumental in campaign leadership, proving to be the glue that has held teams together, ensuring seamless coordination and forward momentum. Her keen insights and organizational acumen have been invaluable in shaping successful policy and outreach initiatives.Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), shared his thoughts on this important milestone:"On behalf of the USHBC, I am thrilled to congratulate Susie Wiles on her appointment as Chief of Staff. Susie's extensive experience and remarkable abilities make her the perfect choice for this role, given her exceptional leadership, her dedication to public service, and her proven track record of results. This historic selection marks the first time in U.S. history a woman serves in that role. We look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in this pivotal role, guiding with integrity, vision, and purpose."To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

