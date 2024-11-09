A1C Drink Inc. Announces Start of Clinical Trials in Early 2025, Targeting a Breakthrough in Diabetes Management

A1C - The Best Tasting "Good for you" Beverage in the World A1C Drinks - The World's Healthiest Beverages Mango Flavor A1C

The anticipated results could position A1C Drinks as a transformative leader in the diabetes, weight loss, and pre-diabetes markets.

We are inspired by changing lives and building a worldwide brand that can redefine the future of diabetes management.” — Russ McCullough, CEO of A1C Drinks

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A1C Drink, Inc. ( www.a1cdrinks.com ), a rising leader in the health and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce that it will begin clinical trials in early 2025 to validate the effectiveness of its all-natural beverage on blood sugar management. The anticipated results could position A1C Drink(s) as a transformative addition to the diabetes and pre-diabetes market, providing an accessible, natural option for hundreds of millions of people seeking a healthier option for better blood sugar management and weight control.With the potential to become a market leader in functional health beverages, A1C Drinks is setting its sights on making a significant impact in this multi-billion-dollar industry. These trials represent a pivotal step in establishing the company as the frontrunner in natural diabetes management. If the beverage achieves its intended outcomes, A1C Drinks could experience substantial growth, driven by an unprecedented demand for innovative, all-natural solutions in blood sugar support.A Vision for a Healthier FutureA1C Drinks has developed a beverage crafted from carefully selected natural ingredients that can help support healthy blood sugar levels. As diabetes and pre-diabetes continue to affect millions, the company’s vision is clear: to offer an empowering, daily nutritional beverage that supports wellness—naturally and scientifically.The global rise in diabetes and related health conditions underscores the importance of accessible, supportive products. According to the International Diabetes Federation , approximately 537 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, a figure expected to reach 643 million by 2030. Additionally, there are an estimated 352 million adults globally with pre-diabetes.Moreover, childhood obesity—a major risk factor for developing heart disease and diabetes—has reached alarming levels, affecting 39 million children under the age of five in 2020, as reported by the World Health Organization The need for accessible solutions is urgent. A1C Drinks aims to provide a natural way to support blood sugar health across all age groups, helping to address these growing global health challenges.“This is an extraordinary moment for A1C Drinks,” said Russ McCullough, Founder and CEO. “With clinical trials, we’re taking a major step forward in proving the potential of our product to help millions achieve better blood sugar control. We are inspired by changing lives and building a worldwide brand that can redefine the future of diabetes management.”Welcoming New Investors as A1C Gears Up for Major MilestonesAs A1C Drinks advances toward clinical trials, the company is pleased to welcome its recent investors to the A1C family, who share its powerful vision. With the investment round closing at the end of 2024 – ahead of the clinical trials, interested parties are encouraged to connect with A1C Drinks to learn more about joining this impactful mission.For further information, please contact:A1C Drink, Inc.Phone: 913.386.7811Website: www.A1CDrinks.com info@a1cdrinks.comAbout A1C Drink, Inc:A1C Drink(s) is a pioneering wellness brand committed to creating natural, science-backed solutions for diabetes and pre-diabetes management. Through innovation and dedication to health, A1C Drinks is on a mission to empower millions globally to affordably take charge of their wellness. The company is among the fastest-growing beverage brands in history. The beverage is available at grocery stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and Walmart.com.This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

