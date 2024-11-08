Workshop on New Technologies and Cybersecurity for Western Balkans Professionals in Podgorica

SLOVENIA, November 8 - Titled "New Technologies in Cybersecurity," the workshop focused on the latest advancements in cybersecurity, with a particular emphasis on how emerging technologies can enhance digital security in the Western Balkans. Key discussions covered topics such as quantum cryptography and artificial intelligence. Mitja Trampuž and Dr. Nastja Cepak from CREAPLUS provided an in-depth overview of quantum technologies, explaining the differences between post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution (QKD), as well as the timelines for their regulatory standardization.

Dr. Lara Ulčakar from the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics at the University of Ljubljana shared insights into Slovenia's SiQUID project, which aims to develop a national quantum communication infrastructure, and discussed its implications for secure communication systems. Meanwhile, Matjaž Breskvar of Beyond Semiconductor explored the role of formal methods in ensuring data security in the age of quantum computing.

Artificial intelligence's evolving role in cybersecurity was another focal point of the event. Dr. Maja Škrjanc from the Jožef Stefan Institute discussed AI governance, highlighting the need for regulatory adaptation as AI reshapes business strategies. She also emphasized the importance of AI governance frameworks in ensuring ethical usage and addressing the regulatory challenges posed by AI. Dr. Tomaž Klobučar, also from the Jožef Stefan Institute, examined the potential of large language models (LLMs) for threat detection, addressing both their integration challenges and their future applications in automated cybersecurity.

Dr. Urban Sedlar and Matej Rabzelj from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Ljubljana highlighted the importance of deception technologies, such as decoy servers or systems (honeypots) and fake piece of information (honeytokens), for threat intelligence. Dr. Ramanpreet Kaur from the Jožef Stefan Institute reviewed recent advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity and outlined a strategic roadmap for integrating AI into European and global security frameworks.

The workshop underscored the significance of continued collaboration and professional development among cybersecurity experts in the Western Balkans. It emphasized the importance of a coordinated regional response to cyber threats, alongside ongoing support, and training to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the region. A reception hosted by the Slovenian Embassy in Podgorica provided an additional opportunity for participants to network and engage in informal discussions. The Center for European Perspective (CEP) provided organizational support for the event.