Council Adopts Resolution Recognizing Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month

In a significant move to address the mental health challenges faced by men, the Council has adopted a resolution declaring November as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. This initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the critical mental health issues impacting men and foster open dialogue around mental well-being.

In the U.S., men face alarming health disparities, with an average life expectancy nearly five years shorter than women’s. In Boston, a 2024 report by the Boston Public Health Commission found that Black and Latinx men report higher rates of mental health symptoms compared to their White peers.

The reasons behind these disparities are multifaceted. They include a lack of awareness about men’s health needs, social stigma around discussing emotions or seeking help, reluctance to take action when feeling mentally or physically unwell, and participation in risky behaviors that jeopardize their health.

The Council encourages efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote open conversations about men's mental health. Creating a more supportive environment is essential for empowering men to seek the help they need.

Organizations like NAMI Greater Boston, the Men’s Health and Recovery Program, and MassMen are crucial in providing vital resources and support, working to break down barriers and address disparities through counseling, advocacy, and community outreach.

