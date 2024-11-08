Landsea Homes to Present at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, November 21

DALLAS, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) today announced that the company will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at The Statler in Dallas, TX. Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM local time (12:30 ET). The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://ir.landseahomes.com/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, CFA

Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC

drew@mackintoshir.com

(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 449-2527

Legal Disclaimer:

