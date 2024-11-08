Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Host Conference Call on November 13

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) (“Adams” or the “Company”), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial and operational results on November 12, 2024, after the market closes. In addition, the Company will also host its earnings call on November 13th, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. CT).

The Company’s financial results will be posted on its website at www.adamsresources.com. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website to listen to the call via webcast or access by dialing 1-844-413-3976 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-1802 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website or accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code 2213302.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

John Beisler or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(817) 310-8776

