Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,461 in the last 365 days.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Host Conference Call on November 13

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) (“Adams” or the “Company”), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial and operational results on November 12, 2024, after the market closes. In addition, the Company will also host its earnings call on November 13th, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. CT). 

The Company’s financial results will be posted on its website at www.adamsresources.com. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website to listen to the call via webcast or access by dialing 1-844-413-3976 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-1802 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website or accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code 2213302.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. 

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart 
EVP, Chief Financial Officer 
tohmart@adamsresources.com
(713) 881-3609 

Investor Relations Contact 

John Beisler or Steven Hooser 
Three Part Advisors 
(817) 310-8776


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Host Conference Call on November 13

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more