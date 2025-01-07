Paul Dean Moore Releases Memoir 'Stepping Over Rocks' Chronicling His Ministry Journey with The Salvation Army

Author Paul

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Dean Moore is gearing up to release his memoir, Stepping Over Rocks , which offers a candid look at his journey with The Salvation Army. The book captures the ups and downs of his life, focusing on themes of faith, resilience, and the challenges he faced along the way.Moore’s story is shaped by a deep calling from God and struggles with family acceptance, marriage, parenting, and personal heartbreak. Although he grew up in a Christian environment, his experiences outside a traditional Christian home played a significant role in shaping his perspective.“A central theme in my life has always been faith and perseverance ,” Moore reflects. “I chose to never give up on the God who called me as a youth.” This determination courses through his memoir, making it relatable for anyone navigating their challenges.Stepping Over Rocks is set to inspire readers looking for stories of dedication and hope. The book will be available at local bookstores and online platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.For more details or to arrange an interview with Paul Dean Moore, please reach out.

