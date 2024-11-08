LM Funding America, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Tampa, FL, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 424451. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/51557 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through November 14, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 27, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 51557.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com





