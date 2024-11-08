Well Groomed's Data-Driven Canine Wellness Revolution Sweeps Florida

Thousands of Wellness Referrals Monthly, a Call to Unite the Pet Industry for Healthier Dogs

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well Groomed Franchise System announces the sale of its 19th Florida franchise location, bringing a pioneering approach to canine wellness in Palm Beach. This milestone cements Well Groomed's position as a fast-growing franchise system that is transforming the pet industry. The company has many additional salons operating throughout the U.S. and dozens more in various stages of development.

A New Era in Dog Wellness

Well Groomed is redefining pet care by integrating advanced data analytics into grooming, transforming routine visits into comprehensive wellness experiences. This approach means pet parents have a trusted partner committed to helping dogs live their happiest, healthiest, and best-looking lives.

Connecting Communities through Wellness Referrals

Each Well Groomed salon generates hundreds of monthly wellness product recommendations and wellness-related service referrals to local pet industry partners. By the end of 2024, the company projects generating 10,000 monthly referral opportunities to local experts, including veterinarians, dog trainers, dog walkers, pet sitters, and pet nutritionists, with numbers growing exponentially as more salons open.

"We believe in a holistic approach to canine wellness that extends beyond our salons," said Michael Hill, CEO of Well Groomed Franchise System. "We identify thousands of changes in dogs’ wellness monthly, from physical to behavioral. Our mission is to help pet parents act early, referring clients to local experts and clinics for a complete evaluation."

Data-Driven Care Sets Us Apart

At the heart of Well Groomed's success is its commitment to leveraging data to improve dog wellness. Each grooming appointment gathers more than 50 points of valuable wellness information from behavioral to skin observations that inform tailored care plans. With millions of canine data points organized by breed, age, gender, weight, geography, and more, Well Groomed is a leader in providing insights into the wellness journey of dogs.

"Data empowers us to enhance each dog's wellness journey," explained Hill. "It sets us apart and adds real value for pet parents. With our wellness-first focus, we can conduct canine studies across a vast population without disrupting our business. Because groomers see dogs more frequently and for longer periods than anyone other than the pet parent, we have a unique opportunity and obligation to help pet parents notice changes in their dogs' wellness. Early detection leads to early intervention, lower treatment costs, and better outcomes. We’re committed to being a partner in each pet’s health."

A Franchise with Purpose

With franchises throughout the country, Well Groomed’s blend of technology and personalized care is capturing the attention of entrepreneurs and investors alike. By setting new standards in pet care, Well Groomed offers a franchise opportunity that’s both rewarding and impactful.

About Well Groomed Franchise System

Well Groomed Franchise System is a leading dog grooming franchise that enhances canine wellness through data-driven insights and exceptional care. With a growing network of locations across the United States, Well Groomed is setting new standards for pet care. For more information about Well Groomed, partnership opportunities, and franchise inquiries, please visit www.wellgroomedpets.com .

