NATIONAL SUMMER LEARNING ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2024 NEW YORK LIFE FOUNDATION’S EXCELLENCE IN SUMMER LEARNING AWARD WINNERS

Summer learning programs are more critical than ever; those honored represent the best and brightest serving children across the country

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer learning is top of mind as the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) –the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the opportunity gap by increasing access to high-quality summer learning experiences – is pleased to announce the 2024 honorees of their prestigious New York Life Foundation’s Excellence in Summer Learning Awards.

Celebrating over 30 years of impact, NSLA has identified and highlighted the summer programs that support children’s learning experiences and their social-emotional learning and well-being since 2005. Award winners will be honored when hundreds of summer learning professionals gather in Washington, D.C. November 11-13 for NSLA’s National Summer Learning Summit with special guests Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).

“As students today face significant academic, social, and emotional challenges, we are pleased to continue our partnership with NSLA and recognize these summer learning programs that provide much-needed support. These programs have a proven track record of helping students academically and preparing them for future success,” said Heather Nesle, President of the New York Life Foundation.

The 2024 winners are:

Portland Public Schools, Summer Acceleration Academy, (Portland, OR)

Newark Board of Education, Summer Achieve, Summer Quest, and High School Enrichment (Newark, NJ)

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Partnership of Summer School Education (POSSE) Summer Learning Program, Durant, OK

St. Louis Public Library, Summer Camps (St. Louis, MO)

“NSLA is honored to once again join the New York Life Foundation in recognizing this year’s class of 2024 Excellence in Summer Learning Award Winners,” said Aaron Philip Dworkin, CEO, National Summer Learning Association. “In a time when student need and parent demand for high quality summer learning programs is higher than ever, we are looking to highlight program models around the country we can learn from and replicate. We look forward to celebrating the hard work and achievements of this year’s winners at our Summer Learning Summit in Washington, DC this November.”

Each award-winning program will receive the following:

A grant, supported by the New York Life Foundation;

National recognition at NSLA’s National Summer Learning Summit (Nov. 11-13);

Connection to a network of award-winning leaders in the field and NSLA’s professional development opportunities; and

Visibility through national and local promotions and acknowledgment from their elected officials.

New York Life Foundation’s Excellence in Summer Learning Awards Honoree Descriptions:

• Summer Acceleration Academy – Portland Public Schools (Portland, OR)

Summer Acceleration Academy is a supplemental academic summer program for current Kindergarten through Fifth-grade students. The program is focused on providing support for unfinished learning for students and has three big goals: Foster joyful learning, Support unfinished skill development, and Create an on-ramp to the next grade and the fall.

• Summer Achieve, Summer Quest, and High School Enrichment – Newark Board of Education (Newark, NJ)

Newark Board of Education operates summer programs for K-12 students every summer. Summer Achieve involves daily, grade-appropriate Math and ELA instruction, weekly SEL instruction, and hands-on learning via extended classroom experiences and enrichment activities. The afternoon program, Summer Quest, offers enrichment and recreation during which time district teachers in collaboration with selected partner organizations engage youth with visual/performing arts, sports, and other high interest activities and experiences. The High school enrichment program provides recreation, enrichment, and acceleration opportunities. Activities can include mindfulness to bolster social and emotional learning, sports, cosmetology, STEM, culinary, music production, etc.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Partnership of Summer School Education (POSSE) Summer Learning Program, Durant, OK

The POSSE Summer Learning Program is a partnership between the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the public schools within its reservation. POSSE uses an engaging, student - centered environment to deliver an intensive summer reading and math intervention to K-3 students, along with STEAM and other hands - on enrichment experiences over the 23-day program. Students also have the opportunity to learn more about the Choctaw culture and language throughout the program while building their skills mastery.

• Summer Camps – St. Louis Public Library (St. Louis, MO)

St. Louis Public Library offers weeklong Summer Camps for kids and teens over the summer months. Every week, there are 10 camps running for 1 to 3 hours a day at various library locations. These camps are offered to provide fun and enriching experiences for the library community on a wide range of engaging topics like learning how to play the ukulele, building a rocket, riding a bike, coding a video game, or cooking a new recipe. The camps also make use of the library setting; campers can easily sign up for a library card and are offered library books for checkout that relate to each camp’s content.

The call for Summer Learning Award Submissions for 2025 opens October 14, 2024-January 31, 2025. For more information about the Summer Learning Awards, visit https://www.summerlearning.org/summer-learning-awards/.

About the National Summer Learning Association

The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the opportunity gaps by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA recognizes and disseminates what works in summer learning, develops and delivers community capacity-building offerings and convenes and empowers key actors to embrace summer learning as a solution for equity and excellence in education. For more information, visit www.summerlearning.org.

Lauren Krattiger National Summer Learning Association 410-856-1370 x210 lkrattiger@summerlearning.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.