Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Enhanced Benefits for Veterans

Veteran initiatives core part of company values

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company"), https://www.sportsmans.com, an outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer, today announced the launch of an integrated program recognizing veterans and active-duty service members. The Honoring Your Service, Supporting Your Adventures program, demonstrates the retailer’s commitment to America's military community.

“We’d like to take a moment to recognize and honor all veterans,” states Paul Stone, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “While we celebrate Veteran’s Day, our support for veterans isn't a one-time initiative, but a core part of our company's values and promise of providing great gear and great service moving forward into the months and years ahead.”

In conjunction with Veterans Day, the Company is introducing a series of initiatives designed to honor, support, and empower veterans and active-duty service members across the nation. This multi-faceted program underscores Sportsman's Warehouse's dedication to those who have served and continue to serve our country.

In addition to high-quality, American made products, backed by award-winning customer service from knowledgeable staff with a military background, veterans can enjoy many benefits online and at all Sportsman’s Warehouse locations nationwide that include:

5% Everyday Military Discount now available online via ID.me;

Double Your Discount with 10% off for Military November 8 th -11 th;

-11 Special Hot Buys November 7 th -11 th ;

-11 ; Integrated web experience featuring ID.me, Veteran-Owned and American Made brands/products;

American Flag stickers distributed through stores along with product demonstrations; and

Special recognition tables for veterans, appreciation videos from Outfitters, and more.

“We're not just a retailer,” states Stone. “We're a community where veterans can continue their journey, pursue their passion for the outdoors, and share their experience with others who love the great outdoors as much as they do.”

For more information about Sportsman’s Warehouse and their initiatives for veterans, visit www.sportsmans.com or contact one of their local stores nationwide.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. Our promise is to provide Great Gear. Great Service.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Contact:

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sportsman’s Warehouse

(801) 304-2816

investors@sportsmans.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.