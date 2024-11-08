Lee Bowles Acquires Common Shares of Viridian Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is issued by Lee Bowles (“Mr. Bowles”) pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada’s National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the “Shares”) of Viridian Metals Inc. (formerly Coco Pool Corp.) (the “Issuer”).

Mr. Bowles announces that he has acquired Shares in connection with the reverse- takeover (the “Reverse Takeover”) of the Issuer by Viridian Metals Corp. (“Old Viridian”), which was completed on November 6, 2024. Pursuant to the Reverse Takeover, Old Viridian amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer and the shareholders of Old Viridian became the shareholders of the Issuer. In connection with the Reverse Takeover, the Issuer changed its name to “Viridian Metals Inc.”.

Pursuant to the Reverse Takeover, Mr. Bowles was issued 10,163,520 Shares. Mr. Bowles acquired 1 Share in exchange for 1 common share of Old Viridian.

Upon completion of the Reverse Takeover, Mr. Bowles acquired beneficial ownership and control over 10,163,520 Shares, representing approximately 20.49% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Mr. Bowles acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control, or direction over securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants, or otherwise.

The Shares acquired pursuant to the Reverse Takeover were acquired in reliance upon the business combination exemption under section 2.11 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities legislation in connection with the transactions described herein, please go to the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company at info@viridianmetals.com

