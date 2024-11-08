A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions Presents Ancient Art & Antiquities, e-sale, scheduled for 17th November. Bid securely online via Apollo Art Auctions app or through Apollo Art Auctions, LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable or The Saleroom.

Apollo offers a wide selection of expertly-curated, authentic, well-provenanced artifacts from Classical Europe through Egypt and the Near East, as well as fascinating treasures from India, China and the Islamic world. The bidding and auction process is made easy for all, accepting payments in US dollars, British pounds sterling or euro and handling all packing in-house prior to shipment.

On offer in the November sale, clients will find an extensive range of antiquities. Highlighted lots include:

Lot 1 A rare (circa 350-300 BC) Apulian red-figure pottery bell krater measuring 270mm by 320mm (10.6in by 12.6in), beautifully painted. Side A depicts a seated Nike with outstretched wings, holding a large mirror in front of a woman wearing a long chiton, while Side B is a possible temple scene depicting two men resting on sticks and wearing long robes. Notably, a similar example was sold at Christie’s on December 9, 2008. Its provenance includes a private UK collection and prior acquisition on the Dutch art market (Frederik Van Driel, Maastricht 1993). Opening bid: £2,000.

Lot 194 A Byzantine (circa 500-800 AD) solid gold cameo ring with a gold bezel securing a square banded agate cameo with the symbol of the CHI-RO inside a round laurel crown. A similar example can be seen in J. Spier’s 2012 reference Byzantium and the West: Jewelry in the First Millennium, No. 14. Most recently with a London gallery, it was previously acquired on the Monaco art market; and was part of a French collection from the 1970s. Opening bid: £4,000.

Lot 232 Dating from circa 1300-1400 AD, a riveted iron great helm. Designed with a barrel-like design intended to protect a knight’s head in combat. Interesting to note that helmets were important elements of medieval knightly armour and often were included on the owner’s funerary monument. A similar example is seen in the collection of The Deutsches Historisches Museum in Berlin. The provenance includes a Central London gallery; a European collector; and the collection of Ing Peter Till, which was formed in 1980s Vienna. Opening bid: £10,000.

Lot 233 A very well-detailed gold filigree pendant in the shape of Odin’s head. A great example of the care Vikings took of their appearance and presentation. With beading implemented to form facial features and hair. Its weight is 10.66g. It became the property of a London ancient art gallery after residing in a private collection that was formed in 1965-1975. Opening bid: £2,000.

Lot 393 Another exceptional artwork is a TL-tested Chinese Tang Dynasty terracotta horse, stretching its head upward and baring its teeth as though emitting a neigh through curled lips. Its body is painted mainly with red pigments, with details such as a mane, tail, saddle cloth and saddle. Its provenance includes a UK private collection; and acquisition by a former owner in the early 1990s in Hong Kong. Opening bid: £3,000.



In-person previews are available by appointment only. Showroom address: 63-64 Margaret St., London W1W S8W. For questions regarding any item in the auction or to make an appointment to preview lots, please call or email +44 7424 994167 or email enquiries@apolloauctions.com.

