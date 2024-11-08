Press Release

Market update

Bull SA issues preferred share to the French State to protect national interests in relation to sovereign sensitive activities carried out by Atos

Paris, France – November 8, 2024 – Further to the agreement announced on June 26, 2024 between Atos SE (“Atos”), Bull SA and the French State, Atos announces that Bull SA has issued today a preferred share (action de préférence) for the benefit of the French State to protect national interests in respect of certain activities carried out by the Atos Group.

The French State benefits from governance rights at the level of Bull SA, in particular rights of representation on corporate bodies (without voting rights at this stage) and prior authorization and approval rights (droits d’autorisation préalable et d’agrément) designed to protect sovereign sensitive activities.

The French State also benefits from a right to purchase sovereign sensitive activities if a third-party has acquired 10% or a multiple of 10% of Atos’ or Bull SA’s share capital or voting rights and the parties have not reached a reasonable agreement on how to protect national interests in relation to these sovereign sensitive activities (without prejudice to the application of the French Foreign Direct Investment regime).

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations:

David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.