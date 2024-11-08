Artist Grace Flott selected to create Inslee portrait

WASHINGTON, November 8 - Following a competitive nationwide search conducted by ArtsWA, Gov. Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee have selected artist Grace Flott to create the governor’s official portrait.

Flott was raised in Spokane and works as a painter and arts educator in Seattle. After a major fire-related injury disrupted her undergraduate studies at the University of Washington, she found a new purpose for her art: fostering a sense of belonging and safety for all people. She established new connections within the disability community and her past work includes the recent New Icons project which features seven life-size oil portraits of people with burn injuries. She conducts workshops for burn survivors to create art from their scars in addition to teaching classes at local art schools.

"For every portrait I am interested in getting to the heart of that person’s unique story,” Flott said. “I love painting people who are passionate about what they do. What allows me to capture the spark in someone’s eye is taking the time to listen closely and get to know them. It’s an honor to witness the governor’s story and bring to life his tireless belief that we can make the world a better place."

Read the full story on Gov. Jay Inslee's Medium