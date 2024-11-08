Guardianship Monitoring Program hosting two online seminars for people that work with vulnerable adults.

The Guardianship Monitoring Program is pleased to host two seminars for people that work with vulnerable adults. These sessions are held via Zoom. Registration is required, but there is no cost to attend. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with a unique link to join.

11/15/2024 Individual Justice Plans presented by Protection & Advocacy

From 10:00 to 11:00: register at https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcuutrD4jHN2z80vWoMgVavAD8QCqCFxr

11/22/2024 Social Security Payee Audits presented by Protection & Advocacy

From 10:00 to 11:00: register at https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwscOChqDwjEtW8XKf7AqE_ryFx2pDrmnSx

These events have each been approved for 1 CLE by the State Bar Association. Synopses:

Individual Justice Plans:

People with disabilities may struggle with behaviors that in the world can be considered criminal; however, those who are familiar with these behavioral difficulties understand that this is part of their disability and is not criminal in nature. The IJP process helps teams identify at-risk behaviors and establishes support to prevent involvement in the criminal justice system. An IJP can also be used when someone has been involved in the justice system as a sentencing alternative or re-entry planning.

Social Security Payee Audits:

The P&A network nationwide is now beginning its seventh year of conducting Representative Payee Reviews on behalf of the Social Security Administration. This training session will provide an overview of what occurs during the review process, including the review's scope and follow-up process once the review has been completed. Information will also be shared regarding best practices that are looked for during the review, along with referrals and improvement in the services provided to beneficiaries receiving services from the provider.