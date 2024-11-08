Indianapolis-Based Hurst Limontes Ranked by ‘Best Law Firms’ in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, a personal injury law firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®, an industry-driven law firm guide and trusted resource within the legal industry. The firm’s recognition is a testament to its commitment to the area of personal injury law and professional excellence, as identified by clients and peers.

“Once again, we’re honored to be recognized by Best Law Firms,” said Alex Limontes, managing partner at Hurst Limontes. “Our continued recognition by this prestigious organization reflects our firm’s ongoing focus on excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction,” he added.

For 2025, Hurst Limontes received a Regional Tier 1 ranking within Indianapolis for Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiffs. These results were part of a collaborative research process that includes data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary technology, to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings.

To be considered for this achievement, at least one attorney in a law firm must be recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

For additional information, visit https://www.bestlawfirms.com/firms/hurst-limontes-llc/7941/US .

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Located in downtown Indianapolis and founded in 1981, Hurst Limontes focuses its practice solely on representing personal injury claimants who have been injured in an accident. With over a century of combined experience between the attorneys, the firm handles complex personal injury cases including those involving automobile accidents, construction site accidents, slip and falls, and other causes. Hurst Limontes has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers for their work in Personal Injury Litigation.

Alex Limontes

alimontes@hurstlimontes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.