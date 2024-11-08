Pixalate Releases Global Q3 2024 CTV FAST Apps Rankings & Ad Spend Reports for Connected TV (CTV): FAST Apps Global Ad Spend Share of Voice on Amazon Fire TV Declines 25% YoY

Pixalate research finds 19% of estimated open programmatic ad spend on Amazon Fire TV went to FAST apps in Q3 2024, followed by Apple TV (15%), Samsung Smart TV (14%), and Roku (11%); Ad spend share of voice on Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps appears to have decreased YoY on all platforms except for Apple TV (+83% YoY), according to Pixalate’s data

London, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 Global Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Rankings and Traffic Analysis Report for CTV. Pixalate published Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 6 billion open programmatic ad transactions across 10k CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over six thousand unique CTV apps in the third quarter of 2024 to compile this research.

Key Report Takeaways

Roku:

Ad Spend: 11% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-23% YoY from Q3 2023)

11% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-23% YoY from Q3 2023) IVT Rate: 15% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, for FAST apps and non-FAST Apps

15% invalid traffic (IVT) rate, including ad fraud, for FAST apps and non-FAST Apps Top Grossing FAST apps (Q3 2024, by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Sling TV, Xumo Play and VIX







Amazon Fire TV:

Ad Spend: 19% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-25% YoY from Q3 2023)

19% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-25% YoY from Q3 2023) IVT Rate : IVT rate 34% higher on non-FAST apps (15% vs. 20%)

: IVT rate 34% higher on non-FAST apps (15% vs. 20%) Top Grossing FAST apps (Q3 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Pluto TV, Plex, Sling TV





Apple TV:

Ad Spend: 15% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (+83% YoY from Q3 2023)

15% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (+83% YoY from Q3 2023) IVT Rate: IVT rate 185% higher on non-FAST apps (14% vs. 41%)

IVT rate 185% higher on non-FAST apps (14% vs. 41%) Top Grossing FAST apps (Q3 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad revenue estimates): Xumo, Plex, NewsON and Sling







Samsung TV:

Ad Spend: 14% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-65% YoY from Q3 2023)

14% of estimated open programmatic ad spend went to FAST apps (-65% YoY from Q3 2023) IVT Rate: IVT rate 60% higher on non-FAST apps (8% vs. 13%)

IVT rate 60% higher on non-FAST apps (8% vs. 13%) Top Grossing FAST apps (Q3 2024, ranked by open programmatic ad spend estimates): Samsung TV Plus, ViX, Plex and Pluto





What are FAST Apps?

FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) apps offer viewers access to “linear” video content presented in a channel-based format without the burden of subscription fees. Unlike streaming platforms that rely on viewer subscriptions, the FAST apps model is sustained by advertising revenue providing users with free, ad-supported video streaming services.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q3 2024 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2024 FAST Apps Rankings & Traffic Analysis Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. For this press release and the Q3 2024 FAST Apps Rankings & Traffic Analysis Reports, open programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy to generate ad spend estimates.

