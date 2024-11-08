VERSES Provides Update on Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has received subscriptions for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.1 million in connection with its previously announced private placement (the “Offering”). The Offering is anticipated to close today, subject to approval of Cboe Canada.

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is a toolkit for developers to generate intelligent software agents that enhance existing applications with the ability to reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and X .

