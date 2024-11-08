SEALSQ’s Secure Digital Identity Ecosystem, Designed to Fortify 5G Networks Against Cyber Threats, Safeguards User Privacy and Upholds Data Sovereignty

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its secure digital identity ecosystem empowers and fortifies next-generation 5G networks against cyber-Threats, safeguards user privacy, and upholds data sovereignty. Furthermore, SEALSQ’s technology enables customers to achieve regulatory compliance and widespread trust and allows for a faster adoption of new technologies across all sectors, especially those that rely heavily on data integrity and operational trust.

The integrity of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems is vital for securing digital ecosystems with WebTrust Roots, particularly Root Certificate Authorities (Root CAs), forming the foundation of this hierarchy. Root CAs issue and verify digital certificates for subordinate Certification Authorities (CAs), and any compromise in a Root CA can endanger the entire trust chain, affecting all entities authenticated by its certificates. WISeKey’s trusted OISTE/WISeKey Root CA enhances PKI security, providing a robust foundation for issuing digital certificates and ensuring the legitimacy and security of digital identities.

Digital certificates, issued by CAs under a Root CA’s oversight, authenticate the identities of websites, individuals and devices, and enable secure, trusted data transmission over the internet. For critical security needs, Extended Validation (EV) certificates offer additional verification, by providing a higher level of assurance regarding the entity behind a website. Many industries and governments mandate the use of digital certificates from WebTrust-compliant Root CAs, as they are embedded in major browsers and operating systems, ensuring universal trust across a wide range of platforms. WISeKey’s WebTrust compliance means that its Root CAs meet stringent regulatory standards, further enabling customers to achieve regulatory compliance and widespread trust.

Quantum Threats and the Need for Commercial and Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

As quantum computing progresses, it promises to solve complex problems at speeds previously unimaginable. This new capability unlocks vast commercial and industrial applications across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, where quantum computing could accelerate drug discovery, and logistics, where it could optimize supply chains for greater resilience. However, quantum computing also presents a significant security challenge. It has the potential to break traditional cryptographic protocols, jeopardizing the security of all digital communications and transactions.

Recognizing these risks, SEALSQ and its parent company, WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), are pioneering quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions, preparing businesses for a future where quantum threats are real. From secure e-commerce platforms to digital banking, their advanced security infrastructure ensures that commercial and industrial applications remain safe from cyber-attacks and secure for customer transactions. The integration of WISeKey’s Root of Trust enables businesses to protect not only their customer data but also the integrity of critical operational processes within 5G networks.

Empowering Next-Generation 5G Industrial Applications

With 5G’s rapid expansion integrating critical applications, from IoT to mission-critical operations, the need for robust cybersecurity has never been more pressing. This partnership provides essential infrastructure for industries looking to harness the full potential of 5G while protecting against cyber threats. Below are some examples of industrial sectors set to benefit from this collaboration:

Manufacturing and Industrial Automation

Smart factories rely heavily on real-time data, interconnected machinery, and automated processes. WISeKey’s Root of Trust helps secure data transmitted between machines, ensuring production lines are safe from interference or cyber-attacks. The partnership’s robust PKI solutions make it possible to verify devices and secure communication flows, enabling seamless, secure production in Industry 4.0 environments. Automotive and Autonomous Transportation

Autonomous vehicles and connected cars depend on ultra-low-latency, secure 5G networks to communicate with each other, road infrastructure, and traffic systems. WISeKey’s digital identity solutions enhance trust in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, ensuring only authenticated devices can interact within the network. This significantly reduces the risk of malicious interference, which is critical for passenger safety and traffic flow management. Healthcare

In healthcare, data security is paramount for patient privacy and treatment efficacy. With the rise of telemedicine, IoT-enabled medical devices, and remote monitoring, WISeKey’s quantum-resistant cryptography ensures that sensitive patient data remains secure. This allows healthcare providers to securely share data across networks, supporting timely and accurate patient care without compromising privacy. Energy and Utilities

The energy sector increasingly depends on smart grids, which utilize 5G to manage energy flows, monitor infrastructure health, and quickly respond to faults or security breaches. WISeKey’s Root of Trust and post-quantum cryptography help protect these critical networks from cyber threats, enhancing resilience against attacks that could disrupt service or cause physical damage. Agriculture

Smart agriculture employs IoT sensors and connected devices to monitor soil conditions, crop health, and weather data. WISeKey’s digital identity solutions ensure that the data gathered remains authentic and tamper-proof, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and increase yield. In addition, with secure data transmission, farmers can be confident in using automated equipment that relies on real-time, trusted data for precision agriculture. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Quantum computing’s optimization potential holds transformative possibilities for logistics, but these systems are also highly sensitive to data integrity and security. WISeKey’s cryptographic solutions support secure IoT tracking devices and data communication throughout the supply chain, ensuring that logistics companies can improve efficiency while protecting against data manipulation or cyber intrusions.

Through the incorporation of WISeKey’s Root of Trust, enterprises across these industries can enhance security for devices and communications within 5G networks, supporting high-stakes applications that require rigorous security measures. This partnership not only ensures data security but also supports industry compliance with regulatory standards, enabling faster adoption of new technologies within sectors that rely heavily on data integrity and operational trust.

Post-Quantum Cryptography for Future-Proof Security

As nations and industries worldwide seek defenses against future quantum threats, WISeKey and SEALSQ’s commitment to post-quantum cryptography represents a critical step forward. Quantum-resistant cryptographic systems are essential for preparing networks against the eventuality of large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking today’s public-key cryptosystems—a possibility that experts estimate could emerge within the next two decades. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is actively evaluating algorithms to “standardize one or more quantum-resistant public-key cryptographic algorithms,” aiming to ensure secure systems that can withstand both current and future threats.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

