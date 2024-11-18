Designs Group Consulting Announces Business & Marketing Coaching and Start Right Packages for Start-ups

Dannet Botkin, Designs Group Consulting, Expert Business & Marketing Consultant & Coach Hire Dannet Botkin with Designs Group Consulting as your Business & Marketing Mentor

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting a new business is thrilling but challenging, especially in building a strong marketing strategy. A business and marketing coach can make a crucial difference, and Dannet Botkin, with over 35 years of experience, brings passion and expertise to guide startups. Dannet’s mentorship provides focus, sidestepping costly mistakes and accelerating growth with a strategy tailored to a startup's unique goals.New businesses often struggle to reach the right audience and convey their message effectively. Dannet helps clarify unique selling points, build a compelling brand identity, and create resonant marketing strategies. She also maximizes budgets, focusing on high-impact tools like SEO, social media, and paid ads, ensuring resources are invested wisely for maximum return.Beyond guidance, Dannet offers insights to anticipate business challenges and provides a supportive partnership. Her coaching combines encouragement with constructive feedback, helping entrepreneurs build confidence and make informed decisions. Additionally, she keeps startups adaptable to industry trends, technology shifts, and changing customer behaviors, offering fresh perspectives to keep strategies relevant.Through her company, Designs Group Consulting DGC ), Dannet provides flexible consulting packages, including “Retain the Best,” “Business Coaching & Consulting,” and “Start Right” options. Startups can hire her as a coach, rely on DGC for complete marketing management, get expert assistance on business operations, or get tailored support for a successful launch. With Dannet’s expertise, startups gain a roadmap for strategic, sustainable growth that aligns with their vision.View DGC’s packages and retainers online at https://designsgroupconsulting.com/

