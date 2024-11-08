MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED “BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie Co-Managing Partner Richard Galofaro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2025 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the 15th edition of the publication.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to legal excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”With offices in five major commercial centers across California, Musick Peeler attorneys have the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters. The firm’s attorneys speak a multitude of languages and several of their practice groups focus on international clients doing business in California and overseas. Together with its membership in Ally Law, an exclusive alliance of international law firms, Musick Peeler is well-equipped to ensure the seamless delivery of legal services across the globe. Musick Peeler is proud to offer their clients the geographic reach of a global firm while maintaining the unique culture and advantages of a regional firm focused on providing each client with individualized attention.Recently, Musick Peeler was named a “Top Law Firm” by The Los Angeles Times and its leadership and impact in the legal field has been recognized in previous years by Best Lawyers. Many Musick Peeler attorneys are named as Super Lawyers, ranked in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and maintain Martindale-Hubbell’shighest AVrating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of Musick Peeler’s lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

